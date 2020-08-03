Aberdeen leisure boss hits out at Scottish Government over decision to delay gym openings

An Aberdeen leisure chief has slammed the Scottish Government over the “catastrophic” decision to further delay the opening of gyms.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced further easing of Covid-19 restrictions – but gyms and indoor courts and leisure facilities will remain closed until mid-September.

Now Tony Dawson, the chairman of charity Sport Aberdeen which operates facilities across Aberdeen, has hit out at the delay.

He insisted steps had been taken to ensure gyms were safe – and blasted the call to keep them closed when pubs and restaurants have been allowed to reopen.

Mr Dawson said: “I am absolutely staggered at the glaring disconnect between the crucial need for the people of Scotland to maintain good levels of physical and mental health at this time, and the Scottish Government’s determination to prevent them from accessing the gyms and leisure facilities which support that need.

“I can only surmise that the Scottish Government either does not care about the physical and mental wellbeing of the people of Scotland, or does not know what it is doing.

“The steps taken across the gym and leisure industry to ensure that indoor facilities are safe, clean and ready to welcome people back are robust and well documented, and gyms have been safely operating across Europe for several weeks.

“I fail to see how the Scottish Government can believe that people are safer visiting pubs, where it has been evidenced that physical distancing guidelines are not followed for long, than they are visiting a gym, where cleanliness, physical distancing and contact tracing will be managed and implemented at the highest level.

“The First Minister has referenced clinical advice which has led to this further delay in reopening and I call upon her to share this advice to help the industry understand this inexplicable decision.”

Mr Dawson warned the financial impact of the delay on leisure operators across the country would put the industry “on the brink of collapse”.

He added: “In addition to the significant public health ramifications, this decision is economically catastrophic for the future of public leisure in Scotland.

“This industry is vital to the wellbeing of the people of Scotland, however this ongoing delay in reopening sees it on the brink of collapse.

“Significantly reduced income and continued restrictions upon reopening sees almost half of all public leisure facilities at risk of permanent closure by the end of the year, without financial support from the government.

“Despite ongoing discussions led by Community Leisure UK, ukactive and CIMSPA with the Scottish Government to secure an emergency support package for the leisure sector, no such support has yet been offered, although this provision has been made for other industries.

“The devastating reality is that, without government intervention, public leisure in Scotland could be consigned to memory and the poorest in our society will be impacted the hardest.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As the First Minister outlined, we know how difficult this situation is for those sectors and activities who are facing a further wait before they can resume and are acutely aware of the potential impact that will have on people’s livelihoods.

“However the current situation means that we cannot be confident that it is safe to restart all of these activities safely within a shorter timescale. Doing so could contribute to a resurgence in the virus and hinder our ability to reopen schools and pause shielding.

“We will continue to review the situation to see if earlier reopening is possible, with the intention to provide a further update in three weeks’ time.

“In collaboration with the sector we have been developing robust guidance and protocols that will allow necessary preparation for facilities to provide confidence for members and staff to return safely. We hope to publish that shortly.

“We greatly appreciate the work by the sector to ensure the virus transmission rate can be kept as low as possible, and the continued patience of those working within it.”