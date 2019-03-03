Aberdeen legal firm funds new kits for kids football team

An Aberdeen solicitor and estate agent firm has stumped up the cash to buy a primary school football team new kits.

Aberdein Considine has provided the funding to pay for new kits for Stoneywood Primary School.

Fiona Wildgoose, who is the partner in charge of the firm’s Dyce office, was the driving force behind the new initiative, which sees the firm’s logo emblazoned on the front of the shirts.

She said: “We know how important it is to the school and the pupils to have the support of the local community and we were delighted to help.

“Sport is a very important part of school life, and we’d like to thank Darren Coutts, Mike Hutcheon and the school for giving us the opportunity to get involved.”

Darren, one of the team’s coaches, said: “The players are very impressed with their new kits and it will definitely give them inspiration this season.”