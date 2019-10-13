Aberdeen legal clinic teams up with radio station to provide legal advice

A university pro-bono legal clinic is teaming up with an Aberdeen community radio station to give listeners guidance on the law.

The Aberdeen Law Project (ALP) is working with Station House Media Unit (SHMU), where the group will host a show, discussing common legal issues relating to housing law.

Run by students, the clinic aims to assist the public by providing free legal guidance and representation to those who do not qualify for legal aid but cannot afford a lawyer.

The session will not be about giving legal advice on specific circumstances but will involve giving general information.

Questions to be included in the show can be submitted to the students by Friday and they will then be answered live on the shmuFM Torry Treasures show on October 29 from 10am to 11am. They will be read out on air anonymously, and can be sent to info@shmu.org.uk