Aberdeen lecturer to run 10K every day next month for charity

An Aberdeen University lecturer is set to run 10k every day in June for charity.

Malcolm Harvey, 35, who lives in Ellon, will raise funds for Cancer Research UK after his dad successfully beat the disease twice over the past two years.

As well as doing the 10K every day for a month, Malcolm will take part in the Cancer Research Relay for Life in Peterhead on July 6.

The political lecturer invited people to join him on the run in and around Old Aberdeen.

He said: “It would be great to have some company but I understand if people don’t want to do a full 10k every day!

“If people want to show their support in a different way, then I have a fundraising page for sponsorship for the Cancer Research Relay for Life, to which all donations will be gratefully received.”