Aberdeen lecturer says First World War could be forgotten

An Aberdeen academic who has led a global initiative to commemorate the First World War in new ways has claimed it is at risk of being forgotten.

Neil McLennan, a senior lecturer at Aberdeen University, founded iPlay4Peace in 2018 after he was asked to write about how we remember the war for a national newspaper.

He teamed up with fiddler Thoren Ferguson to provide a more interactive way to commemorate the armistice, bringing together a global orchestra of volunteer musicians to play the same piece of music together.

This year, three pieces were selected and musicians from 45 countries all over the world including America, South Africa and Scotland got involved with the project.

And Neil believes it is vital to continue marking the end of the war.

He said: “We have no veterans left to recall the horrors of that war. There is a risk that the First World War will become what the Napoleonic Wars have become; distant and largely forgotten.

“Its reach, scale, and catastrophic impact was all encompassing.

“It must never be forgotten. And we must work to make sure it is never repeated.

“It is interesting to reflect that we spent much time commemorating the war, but how little time reflecting on the peace and peace-making.

“Now we must ensure peace is promoted and prevails.

“Sadly, dreadful experiences from recent and current conflicts continue. We must both remember and respond.”