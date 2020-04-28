Aberdeen lawyers say backlog of cases is ‘inevitable’ due to Covid-19

Criminal defence lawyers in Aberdeen have said a backlog of court cases is “inevitable” as a result of the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of jury trials.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf last week told a committee of MSPs there would be an “enormous backlog” of cases waiting to come to trial after the global pandemic.

In response to the comments, solicitors at Aberdeen Sheriff Court have said it is unavoidable.

Speaking to Holyrood’s justice committee via video link on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said: “Clearly, whatever we do on solemn business or progressing summary business, there is going to be, frankly, an enormous backlog which is going to clearly have impacts on victims of crime, on the legal profession and the courts.

“Already a fair bit of effort is going into looking at and reflecting on what action to take to address that backlog.”

Defence lawyer Alex Burn said “if there’s a delay, there’s a delay” and insisted jury trials were the best way to proceed, in spite of a backlog.

In Scotland juries are made up of 15 members of the public from different backgrounds chosen to listen to the evidence presented in a trial to determine whether people accused of crimes are guilty.

Juries are only selected for cases involving the most serious crimes.

Mr Burn said: “In relation to the justice secretary’s difficulties, that’s just one of these unfortunate things that’s happened.

“There’s been jury trials even during the Second World War and I don’t think we’re anywhere near that situation.

“Juries are the best people to decide on the guilt or innocence of anybody under the direction of the sheriff.

“It’s in their communities these crimes happen. It’s for them to decide.

“I’ve always found juries to be the best judges of these matters. I feel the public get things right far more than they get things wrong.

“I would leave it with juries and if there’s a delay there’s a delay but that’s the best way ahead.”

The lawyer said the Crown Office in Scotland would likely need to make decisions on whether specific cases could be heard without a jury.

Solicitor Tony Burgess said a backlog of cases was “inevitable” due to the virus, adding: “If crime stopped there would be no problem. But crime isn’t going to stop.

“I think with the efforts being put in by the Scottish Courts Service, nobody can say they’re not working hard to get a solution to the problem.”

