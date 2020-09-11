Aberdeen law school first in Scotland to offer training for expert witnesses

Aberdeen University is to offer the first Scottish university-certified training programme for expert witnesses.

The course is being carried out in partnership with Bond Solon and was officially launched yesterday.

It is designed to address problems were expert witnesses, who give evidence in court proceedings based on their specialist knowledge, have been shown to be incompetent or dishonest.

The programme will give them the skills needed to take part, including how to write a court compliant report, how to give oral evidence in court and the law and procedure relevant to experts.

Emeritus Professor Margaret Ross, said: “This is the first university certified expert witness programme in Scotland. The certificate enables experts to demonstrate to both instructing solicitors and the courts that they have been assessed and hold the core and requisite competencies to act as an expert witness.”