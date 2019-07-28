Aberdeen law graduate to return to city firm

A law graduate who first joined an Aberdeen firm nearly 30 years ago as a legal secretary will return as a trainee solicitor next year.

Wendy Harris started working for Ledingham Chalmers in 1992 and has been with the corporate team in Aberdeen since 2013.

Mrs Harris completed her degree at Robert Gordon University and will be joined by University of Aberdeen graduate Laila Kennedy as a trainee in 2020.

Laila, a member of the committee for the Scottish Young Lawyers’ Association and the company treasurer for the Aberdeen Law Project, will return to university in September to complete her diploma in legal practice.

She will start her traineeship with the Aberdeen law firm next year, following an internship with the company.

The duo will be joined by intern Naomi Davies and Rosie Allan.

Firm chairman and partner Jennifer Young praised all four of the new recruits for their efforts.

She said: “From the lecture hall to the office itself, I know how hard all four have worked to get to this point, and I expect each and every one will bring something special to the firm.

“In particular, it’s been a pleasure to have Wendy as part of the team for so long.

“I’m sure the experience she’s gained throughout her career will prove invaluable in the future.”