Aberdeen law firm staff compete on new BBC Scotland baking show

Four workers at an Aberdeen law firm have featured on a new BBC Scotland series in a bid to find out who is the best baker.

The amateur baking competition features staff from Ledingham Chalmers swapping their office wear for aprons to create fantastic cakes.

Private client solicitor Dara Kinloch, senior solicitor Rachael Mackay and family solicitor Emma Somerville were joined by rookie cake-maker and document manager Jonny Burns .

Alongside judge, and cake-guru, Nichola Reith was Cameron Ross, boss of the north-east’s own JG Ross.

Favourite Rachel created a stunning red velvet cake, with co-worker whipping up an incredible global cappuccino creation.

Document manager Jonny produced his take on the classic millionaire’s shortbread, creating the triple trillionaire’s shortbread with beer.

And sticking firmly on trend, Emma created a fantastic Unicorn cake.

The first to face the judging, and unveiled by marketing assistant Lauren, was Jonny’s triple trillionaire’s shortbread with him describing them as “the winning batch”.

However colleague Emma was less than impressed simply saying, “oh dear”.

Next up was Rachel’s stunning red velvet cake decorated with a love heart – with all fellow contestants suitably impressed.

That is until Dara’s incredible global cappachino masterpeice was unveiled.

The two-teired creation was described as amazing by the rest of competitors, other than Jonny who hoped it tasted “minging”.

Up last was Emma with her Unicorn Cake , with a deceptively simple “pink and girly” decoration and according to Rachel, “so you”.

As the judges began their tasting with Rachel’s bake, Cameron admitted he wasn’t a big fan of red velvet cake describing them as a “pretty bland cake” but hoped to be surprised.

After sampling he simply said “I’ve still to taste one i’m gonna like”.

The second cake to face the judges scrutiny was Emma’s Unicorn cake, complete with multi-coloured cake.

Judge Nichola praised the texture, describing it as little bit to sweet, with Cameron adding there was too much icing and jam.

Dara’s cappuchino cake was next up with Cameron saying “visually, I think one of the one’s you’re immediately drawn too, so a lot of plus marks there”, adding “A lot of thought went into this cake”.

However, both judges described it as a little dry, but praised her use of coffee flavouring and sweetness of dulce leche.

The final home bake to face the critical judges was Jonny’s triple trillionaire shortbread.

Cameron’s initial reaction of “It really does scream come and eat me because i’m going to be very tasty” seemed to bode well for the document manager, especially as he’d only started baking four-weeks earlier.

Both praised the caramel, describing it as very tasty, with both saying they “really like this” and that “they could eat the whole thing”.

The final decision came down to which was more important, style or substance, with Dara and Jonny both in the running to win.

But after a bit of classic TV extended suspense a very shocked Jonny, with his triple trillionaire’s shortbread was confirmed as the winner of the Flour Power trophy.

Judge Nichola said of the winning bake: “In the end it all came down to taste. The three cakes all looked really amazing, but ultimately when faced with the question what would you like to be left alone in a room to eat, it was the trillionaire shortbread”.

Jonny also wins a bonus of £200 to put towards their chosen charity, when combined with the profits from the bake sale held earlier in the episode a total of £381 was raised for Charlie House.