Aberdeen law firm devastated after fire destroys building

An Aberdeen law firm has been left devastated after a fire ripped through its offices.

The blaze at Valentino’s, formerly Dizzy’s, on Carden Place destroyed the building which also houses the offices of Lefevre Litigation.

A statement released on Twitter said: “Devastating news for us today. Major fire has destroyed all of No 70. Nobody hurt.

“All we are is what we say in court and the experience we bring to that situation.”

George Clark, managing director at Quantum Claims spoke to Original 106 at the scene.

He said: “One of my colleagues was called by the fire brigade and came on site about 2.30am-3am I think and then he telephoned me at home, just to let me know what was going on.”

He added: “It’s just a shock. We’ve been in that building since 1991. It’s a home from home for some of us.

“The main thing is no one’s injured, there’s no loss of life.

“We’ll start the rebuilding processes as soon as we can and move forward”

“For any clients of ours, i’d like to get the message out there, it will be business as normal, everything’s backed up, files are secure.

“In a modern age, an actual base doesn’t really matter too much anymore.”

Reverend Scott Rennie, minister of Queen’s Cross Church, said the events are deeply upsetting: “It is really sad – I think of all the people who work in the property, who we know very well and are great people in our community.

“It’s a horrible way to enter the Christmas season.

“We are just really shocked.”

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s absolutely devastating to see a fire take hold of any building in Aberdeen, especially when it affects a range of businesses in the area.

“People come far and wide to eat at Valentino’s which shows how popular the restaurant is.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear other businesses in the West End have also been affected.

“I’m relieved no one was injured.

“We owe a massive debt of gratitude to our firefighters and emergency workers who are on site managing the situation – they continue to do a fantastic job in keeping everyone safe.

“Hopefully the building can be salvaged and my thoughts go out to everyone affected.”