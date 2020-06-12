Aberdeen law firm appoints new legal director

An Aberdeen law firm has announced the appointment of a new legal director.

John Dargie will take over the role at Blackadders LLP with immediate effect as part of a raft of promotions at its branches across the country.

Mr Dargie, who works in the firm’s private client team, was previously an associate solicitor.

Trainee Fiona James, of the rural land and business team, has also qualified as a solicitor.

Managing partner Johnston Clark said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce these new appointments. The firm is committed to investing in good people and we want to attract, retain and develop high calibre individuals, particularly during these extraordinary times.

“We believe that by having the best people in our firm, we can further build on future opportunities as they arise. I congratulate them and wish them every success in their new positions.”