Aberdeen laundry business secures funding to help with ongoing NHS support

An Aberdeen-based laundry business secured funding to help them continue supporting employees and the NHS.

Aberdeen Laundry Services (ALS) received Royal Bank of Scotland funding to support operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which provides commercial laundry, dry-cleaning and linen hire services to a cross section of essential industries throughout Scotland, has been lending support to the NHS.

ALS has been involved in opening additional supply lines of vital Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and linen for NHS heroes on the frontline.

Some of the company’s retail and laundry sites in the north-east have been forced to temporarily close due to social distancing measures.

The funding received from Royal Bank of Scotland has enabled the company to continue to support the increased demands from the NHS in recent weeks.

It has also helped them to retain staff members based at the temporarily closed sites and begin preparations to re-open post-coronavirus recovery period.

Surendra Khandelwal, Director at ALS, said: “We have been delighted to be able to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, drawing on help from our wide-ranging supply channels as and where required.

“The funding and advice received from Royal Bank of Scotland has been critical in helping us prepare for the temporary shutdown of our hospitality units.

“Due to this support we are fully prepared to re-open to service the hospitality sector once the lockdown ends.

“So, we would like to say a big thank you for Royal Bank of Scotland’s valued expertise. Our relationship manager provided solid and reliable support which made us feel confident every step of the way.”

David Snell, senior relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We’ve been working with Aberdeen Laundry Service since 2008, and it’s been great to support their growth over the years.

“We are pleased to be able to provide our support to this business during the global health crisis, particularly as their operations continue to service the NHS.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: