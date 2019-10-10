Aberdeen Lads Club launches winter warmer appeal

An Aberdeen activity club has launched an appeal to help keep youngsters warm during the winter months.

The appeal by Aberdeen Lads Club is called the Winter Warmer Project and is aiming to collect jackets, hats, scarves and wellies.

The items can be for newborns to teenagers and the aim is to help families in need during the colder months. It was launched after the success of last year’s appeal.

In a post on social media, it said: “There has been a sharp change in the weather/temperature and as you will be aware this time of year can be a struggle for many families with increasing bills.

“If you would like to support this project and make a donation we would be extremely grateful.

The holiday club has partnered with the Links Nursery in Balmedie for the project.

Donations can be handed into the Aberdeen Lads Club in Tillydrone.