Aberdeen kirk set to save lives

The congregation of a city church are doing their bit to help save lives by purchasing a potentially lifesaving device for the community.

Parishioners at Holburn West Church have bought a public-access defibrillator which, if needed, could save the life of someone suffering heart problems.

The device will be available for any member of the public to use while the church is open.

It will also be logged on the Scottish Ambulance Service’s national database – enabling 999 operators to direct callers to the nearest defibrillator and dramatically increase the chance of survival.

The church’s joint session clerk, city councillor Martin Greig, said churchgoers had taken inspiration from Scandinavia.

He said: “We were given a really interesting piece of information about Norway.

“Someone there who suffers heart problems has a much higher chance of survival because there is a higher number of defibrillators available to the public.

“The congregation decided they want to follow that example and have a defibrillator here to be used if it is needed.

“More and more churches and organisations are installing defibrillators because there is much more awareness of the importance of them and the vital role they play in saving lives.”

Mr Greig added: “It’s an important public health issue and we are trying to be responsible citizens by making sure we do this.

“We want there to be as many of these as possible in the city.

“You hope it’s something that is never needed but it is there if it is.”

A defibrillator gives reassurance in case of an emergency, said Mr Greig.

He added: “It dramatically increases the chance of a good outcome.”

The device was provided by Stuart Gordon of Inverurie-based firm SMG Safety who also trained members of the congregation on how to use the vital piece of equipment.

Stuart said: “The statistics show that, for every minute without defibrillation, your chances of survival are dropping by a massive 10%. However, if you can get a defibrillator on the casualty within three minutes, your chances can go up to an encouraging 74%.

“It is great that the church has installed this life-saving piece of equipment as the various halls within the church are used by a number of community groups.

“This will give everyone peace of mind and ensure they can do everything they can should anything like this occur in the building.”