Video: Aberdeen Kiltwalkers urged to take part in virtual version as event cancelled

It has been confirmed that the Aberdeen Kiltwalk will not go ahead this year, with participants being encouraged to join a virtual version set to be held in September.

The charity event was originally set to be held on June 7, and there was some uncertainty over whether it would be rescheduled for later in the year.

However, Kiltwalk has now said: “The ongoing concerns over Covid-19 and reduced hours of daylight in late September and October make it impossible to reschedule with any degree of certainty this year.”

Instead, people are being urged to don some tartan and take part in the Big Virtual Kiltwalk Weekend, which will run from September 11 to 13.

The announcement of the virtual event was made by philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter in a video message posted on social media today.

He said: “We can’t all get together, but we’re going to go virtual. We tried it in Dundee and it was a fantastic success.

“You can walk, swim, bounce on your space hopper – do whatever you want, for the charity of your choice. If ever there was a time when the folk who need our help need it most, it is now.

“So, put on a wee bit of tartan and get involved, get together, and get into the Kiltwalk spirit.”

The fundraising pledge made by The Hunter Foundation earlier this year will still apply to cash raised at the Kiltwalk Weekend – every pound will be topped up by a 50% donation from the foundation.

In 2020 so far, Kiltwalkers and The Hunter Foundation have raised and distributed £2.5 million, including £600,000 raised by a virtual version of the Dundee Kiltwalk.

For further information about the Kiltwalk visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.