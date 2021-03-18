Aberdeen kiltwalkers go virtual to boost fundraising efforts for Charlie House

An Aberdeen-based children’s charity is encouraging people to get involved with fundraising through this year’s Kiltwalk challenge.

Charlie House has urged its supporters to sign up to the virtual Kiltwalk event, which is scheduled to take place next month between April 23 and 25.

The charity supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families across the north-east, and has had many of its crucial fundraising activities cancelled or changed over the past year due to the pandemic.

As the format has changed, people taking part have been encouraged to “do it your way”.

Anyone who isn’t keen on walking could take part in the Kiltwalk a different way, such as cycling, jumping on a trampoline, take part in a scavenger hunt or even playing video games.

All activities must be carried out within Covid-19 guidelines.

Last year’s event saw more than £5 million handed out to more than 900 charities, with money coming from individuals’ fundraising efforts and topped up by The Hunter Foundation, which tops up all money raised by 50%.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted that the virtual Kiltwalk has returned in 2021. We are encouraging people to try something different and are excited to see who does what! Swimming, cycling, roller skating, hopping – there are so many options for everyone and for all ages and fitness levels.

“As a charity which champions inclusion, the ability to take part and do it your way is wonderful.

“We rely on the donations of the general public who so very generously fundraise and support us throughout the year so to also have this topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation is incredible.

“The restrictions on events throughout 2020 and the early part of 2021 has had a devastating effect on charities ability to raise funds so this event and the continued support from the Hunter Foundation is incredibly important not just to Charlie House but to charities across the country.

“Support from virtual events such as the Kiltwalk is crucial to ensure we can continue our work and provide life-changing support to families in the north-east.”

Money raised from the event will help Charlie Houses continue to support families across the region.

Services it provides include activity groups, siblings groups, a dedicated community nurse, one-to-one emotional and practical support and a bi-annual adventure trip to Kielder Forest Park, run by the Calvert Trust.

The charity is also running a Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million to build and maintain a purpose-built specialist support centre on the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

For more information, or to sign up to take part in the Kiltwalk to support Charlie House, visit https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/scotlandsvirtual