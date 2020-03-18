Aberdeen Kiltwalk postponed due to coronavirus

The Aberdeen Kiltwalk has been postponed due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.

The news was announced today by Sir Tom Hunter, who pledged that he will continue to provide a 50% boost to fundraising efforts.

The Glasgow Kiltwalk has also been affected by the spread of the virus.

In a video which was posted on Kiltwalk’s social media pages, Sir Tom Hunter urged people to continue to register and raise funds for the charity.

He said: “I understand times are tough and you want to look after your own families first but some of the folk in Scotland need our help right now so if you can keep registering keep fundraising.”

Fundraising and registration for the Aberdeen Kiltwalk will close on May 7, and the Hunter Foundation will provide the 50%, before sending it onto the various charities.

An open letter posted by Kiltwalk said: “Scotland and the world is in the grip of an unprecedented period of disruption as we react to this virus – to be clear there are no winners here only degrees of loss.

“To that point we know many charities are already hurting and staring at the prospect of significantly curtailed fundraising opportunities. And that those most in need are likely to be impacted most and first – it’s truly tragic.

“We will need to postpone our June 7th Aberdeen walk and we will add 50% to our Aberdeen walkers’ fundraising up until May 7th – keep fundraising and registering and let’s show Scotland our Kiltwalk kindness.

“Hopefully we can celebrate the Glasgow and Aberdeen Kiltwalks later in the year but in the meantime your funds will have been deployed to those who need it most at this exceptional time of need.

“It’s what we call a little bit of Kiltwalk kindness. Stay safe. All the best The Kiltwalk”

