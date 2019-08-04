Aberdeen kids help clean beach for Plastic Free July

A group of Aberdeen youngsters have helped clean up Aberdeen beach.

The event was part of Plastic Free July, a globally motivated campaign that encourages people to consider how they can reduce levels of plastic waste generated in their daily lives.

Jointly organised by Scottish Water and Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, the day culminated in a kick-about between the youngsters and the volunteers.

Clive Duncan, corporate affairs officer for Scottish Water, said: “It’s been a really fun day – and great to work with the youngsters and the team from Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust.

“By taking action and making small changes to our lives, we make a big difference together to help look after our planet.

“By working together to clean up part of Aberdeen’s iconic beach, we’ve all gained an appreciation of what ends up in our oceans.”