Aberdeen KFC reopens as chain pledges to open 100 stores by Monday

An Aberdeen fast food chain has reopened its doors for deliveries following weeks of closure.

KFC have opened their Haudagain Retail Park branch on Great Northern Road for delivery to serve Aberdonians with finger-licking good food.

The fried-chicken chain is aiming to have 100 stores open across the UK by Monday.

The announcement comes after Burger King opened one of their Aberdeen restaurants, with McDonald’s looking at how they could reopen some of their outlets.

The restaurants are only selling a limited menu, with a reduced number of staff working in the kitchens.

As well as serving customers through Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eats, KFC will also continue donating meals direct to the NHS and key workers.

Paula MacKenzie, managing director for KFC UK & Ireland said: “I’m really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.

“This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that’s key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.

“I’m hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work – it’s a challenging time for everyone, but we’re so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation.”