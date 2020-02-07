Aberdeen karate expert’s appeal after treasured black belts stolen from car

An Aberdeen karate expert has appealed for treasured memorabilia to be returned after it was stolen from his car.

Alasdair Taylor, who runs Aberdeen Bushido Karate Club, had his car broken into on Queen Street in Woodside earlier this week. A bag was taken, containing several black belts of great sentimental value.

Alasdair, 55, has urged those responsible – or anyone who finds the items – to return them.

He said: “A lot of blood, sweat and tears have gone into getting those belts, and they were all gifts from people throughout my karate career.

“One of them was given to me 25 years ago by a friend on his return from Japan, and another I’ve had for 15 years.

“A third belt was given to me six years ago by my former instructor. He died about a year later and I took over the club, so it’s of real importance to me.

“The three belts mean so much to me and it’s heartbreaking that they have been taken.”

As well as the belts, the bag also contained a karate suit and gradings of each of the club’s members.

Alasdair added: “There were other things in the bag such as grading books which have the grades of all the members of the club. It must have taken some amount of effort to get the bag out as they have smashed the window, reached in and popped the seat down.

“If people have found any karate paraphernalia, books or magazines dumped, it would be great if they could get in touch with the club. I am worried that it may have been put in the bin.

“But if anyone has seen them, it would be amazing if I could get them back.

“They won’t mean anything to anybody else – the bag they were in was new and is probably worth more.

“But the belts are so important to me.”

Alasdair’s car was one of five targeted around Woodside overnight between Sunday and Monday.

PC Jamie Oliver, of Tillydrone police station, said: “We are investigating reports of five vehicles having been broken into in the Canal Street, Queen Street and Clifton Road area of Woodside between 8.30pm on Sunday February 2 and 8am on Monday February 3.

“Inquiries are ongoing. I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard any suspicious activity to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0937 of February 3.”

Alasdair has appealed for anyone who finds his equipment to contact Aberdeen Bushida Karate Club on Facebook.