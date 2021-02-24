Aberdeen justice service hailed as ‘transformative’ by watchdog

The organisation of community payback orders in Aberdeen has been praised by a watchdog.

Established by the Scottish Government in 2011, a community payback order (CPO) is a punishment handed down by a sheriff at court, often as an alternative to prison or detention.

The orders can have different requirements for convicted criminals who could be tasked with carrying out up to 300 hours of unpaid work, working alongside social workers to change offending behaviour or attending programmes dealing with certain types of behaviour such as domestic abuse.

CPOs in Aberdeen are run by the city health and social care partnership having been devolved by the city council.

In 2018 -19, the justice service in Aberdeen supervised 949 CPOs, down from 1,151 in 2017-18.

A new report into implementation and management by the Care Inspectorate has been looking at the set-up in the Granite City.

And officials found the support offered by justice staff in Aberdeen is having a “transformative impact” on those carrying out CPOs.

The inspection began in November 2019 and officials visited the city in March 2020 to look at a self-evaluation report and supporting evidence provided by Aberdeen city health and social care partnership.

They also looked at a sample of the records of people who were or had been subject to a CPO during the two-year period prior to December 2019.

In their report, inspectors said: “Individuals experience compassionate, consistent, focused and flexible support that frequently exceeds their expectations and is enabling positive change.

“The service is delivering highly person-centred interventions. Staff work proactively to identify and remove barriers to engagement and provide a wide range of practical assistance.

“The clear focus on supporting individuals to address offending behaviour is an important strength. The service is investing in a full range of structured interventions and delivery is tailored to individual needs and risks.

“Leaders demonstrate a strong vision for transformational change that is supported by well-developed plans and ambitious targets. Core principles of early intervention and prevention permeate planning and delivery at all levels of the service.”

In the Care Inspectorate’s own six-point ratings system the service in Aberdeen was rated as good for improving the life chances and outcomes for people subject to a

community payback order.

Officials said the impact on people who have committed offences was excellent and it was classed as very good for leadership and planning.

Peter Macleod, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “Effective community-based sentencing options are essential to the successful implementation of the Scottish Government’s community justice strategy and the extension of the presumption against short sentences.

“In this context, the Care Inspectorate has focused inspections of justice social work services on how well community payback orders are implemented and managed, as well as how effectively services are achieving positive outcomes.

“During this inspection, we found a strong commitment to continuous improvement is underpinned by an embedded improvement methodology.

“This is contributing to improved performance in the delivery of CPOs.

“In Aberdeen performance trends across almost all CPO measures are improving and individuals are being supported to achieve positive outcomes. Planned work to embed performance management measures offers the potential to better demonstrate the difference the service is making to the lives of those on CPOs.

“There is a need to strengthen compliance in meeting expected timescales for assessments and plans. Work is also required to increase staff confidence in the use of accredited assessment tools, including assessment and analysis of the risk of serious harm.”