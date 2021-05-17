Aberdeen juror kicked off jury after falling asleep during teacher sex trial

A juror was discharged in the middle of a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court – after falling asleep during the evidence.
The juror was one of 15 members of the public selected to decide whether or not a Shetland teacher was guilty of engaging in sexual activity with pupils.
Due to Covid restrictions and social distancing, juries presently follow trials via a live video link from the Vue cinema on Shiprow – a stone’s throw from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
