Aberdeen juror kicked off jury after falling asleep during teacher sex trial

A juror was discharged in the middle of a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court – after falling asleep during the evidence.

The juror was one of 15 members of the public selected to decide whether or not a Shetland teacher was guilty of engaging in sexual activity with pupils.

Due to Covid restrictions and social distancing, juries presently follow trials via a live video link from the Vue cinema on Shiprow – a stone’s throw from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.