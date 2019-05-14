Aberdeen junction reopens after delayed works completed

A busy city junction has reopened more than two weeks after repairs were due to be completed.

Gas distribution firm SGN originally closed King George VI Bridge, the junction between Great Southern Road and Riverside Drive, to northbound traffic in order to carry out emergency repairs.

That was originally scheduled to take up to five days from April 27 but was extended by a further week.

Shortly before the rescheduled date, SGN confirmed the work was proving “more complex” than originally planned, pushing the date back to yesterday.

The firm was criticised by local councillors including Ian Yuill, who said he was “shocked” by the further delay.

However, the road has now reopened.