Aberdeen jobseekers praise time-saving computer system

Jobseekers have praised a computer system that saves them time and money while they look for work and claim benefits.

Up until 18 months ago, those looking for work in the north-east had to wait up to 45 minutes on hold when calling the JobCentre – paying for the call all the while.

Now they use an online messaging system called the Journal, which allows them to speak to their work coaches instantly.

That, they say, has made long telephone waits a thing of the past, saving money and improving relationships between JobCentre staff and job seekers.

One jobseeker, who asked to be known only as Glen, told the Evening Express: “Before we had the Journal system it wasn’t the best set-up at all.

“You would get a letter about your benefit or an appointment and then have to call the JobCentre and be on hold for three quarters of an hour and have to pay for the call.

“That is the last thing you need if you’ve only got your benefit coming through.

“It also made people feel very frustrated once they got through, so the staff bore the brunt of that and it just made relationships a bit sour.”

The Journal system was introduced across the UK in an effort to tackle those problems and break down barriers.

People looking for work and benefit claimants are given access to an online portal which allows them to write messages about payments, a change in their circumstances, appointments, job applications, their work-search efforts or anything else.

Their work coach then replies and is able to provide guidance.

Nikki Ross, who recently completed a work experience placement at Aberdeen JobCentre, told the Evening Express: “It’s a really good system.

“Whenever you have an update on a job interview or need to ask a question, you just log on to your computer or go on your phone and type it.

“My work coach comes back to me really quickly. It’s so reassuring to know that someone is on hand to help, particularly when it relates to benefits.

“It also shows you that the person replying believes in you and will do their best to find work placements or training for you.”

Pamela Nicholson, a work coach at Aberdeen JobCentre, said: “It’s a really good system for allowing us to help our customers quickly and efficiently.

“We’re really pleased to hear so often that people like using it.”