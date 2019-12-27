Aberdeen jewellers to host charity Christmas gift swap to help you get rid of those unwanted presents

An Aberdeen jeweller has launched a charity appeal – and is looking for any unwanted Christmas gifts that could be donated.

Beaverbrooks on Union Street is hosting a charity gift swap weekend from January 3-5.

The company is encouraging anyone who received a gift that they might not use to take it into store for it to be donated to charity, so that it can benefit someone else.

Store manager Sarah Machray said: “Many people receive gifts at Christmas, and while it’s the thought that counts, there are sometimes occasions where presents don’t hit the mark, whether it’s toiletries or that secret Santa present you never needed.

“More often than not, we’re given items that we wouldn’t normally buy for ourselves and, come January, are left wondering what to do with them.

“Rather than letting all those unloved presents gather dust, or throwing them in the bin, we wanted to do something useful with them this year and donate them to a worthy cause, nominated by our team in store.”

Anyone who hands in a present will also receive a £10 gift card for the shop, which can be put towards an item in the store.

To date, the business has donated more than £14 million to charity.