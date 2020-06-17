Aberdeen jeweller plans to reopen store on Monday

An Aberdeen jeweller is planning to reopen their store in the city centre on Monday.

Beaverbrooks on Union Street will be open to customers with strict new hygiene measures introduced.

Some of these measures include protective perspex screens will be installed at consultation points, designated team members for shoppers, fewer selling zones and reduced numbers of customers being allowed into the store.

However, customers will be allowed to try on jewellery.

The store is one of four across Scotland opening on Monday, pending confirmation from the Scottish Government.

They include Dundee, Glasgow Fort and Fort Kinnaird.

Other hygiene measures being put in place include floor markings and physical boundaries, daily temperature checks for team members and hand sanitiser stations mandatory for customers to use when they enter the store.

Each store team will have a customer host to greet shoppers upon arrival and a designated team member to provide personal service and assistance during their visit.

Aside from the host, colleagues will not be required to wear face masks or PPE, but will have the option to do so if they choose, to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.

Masks and gloves will also be available for customers should they choose to wear them, and individual appointments will be permitted for special purchases such as engagement rings, but will be limited to the beginning and end of the day

Anna Blackburn, managing director at Beaverbrooks, said: “As always, the safety of our people and customers is our number one priority, so we have been working hard behind the scenes to put measures in place to protect them when we reopen our doors.

“Over the past few months, we have been developing comprehensive plans for this reopening, which put safety at the top of the list while ensuring we are able to resume the high level of personal service our customers expect.”

The jeweller has also outlined the measures it has put in place to allow customers to try on jewellery safely, as it believes sentimental items and considered purchases such as gifts should be seen by customers up close and in person.

It has therefore introduced a rigorous hygiene process to enable them to do this, with limited stock rotated on a regular basis and the use of a specialist cleaning solution that will disinfect jewellery between wears, killing germs without damaging valuable diamonds, jewellery or watches.

The retailer is confident in its approach and hopes the new measures will help to give customers the assurance that they can still try on important purchases such as wedding and engagement rings, as well as checking sizing and compatibility.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter