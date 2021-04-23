Aberdeen jeweller giving away free products to anyone named Kate or William

A business in Aberdeen is giving away free jewellery to mark Kate and William’s 10-year wedding anniversary.

Beaverbrooks, which has a store on Union Street, is joining the royal celebrations by handing out £100 gift cards to anyone who shares the same name as the royal couple.

The jeweller is calling for anyone with the first name of Kate or William to take part to be in with a chance of winning £100 to spend in the store.

All they will have to do is be the first person to come into the store on Thursday April 29 and show suitable identification to a member of the store team.

The family-owned jeweller will be handing out thousands of pounds worth of gift cards throughout the day at its stores across the UK, but with only a limited number available.

Mo Walls, store manager at Beaverbrooks Aberdeen, said: “Kate and William’s special day was the most talked about wedding of the century.

“Celebrating 10 years of marriage is such a brilliant milestone, so what better way to celebrate than by giving away £100 worth of jewellery to namesakes of the special couple?

“From fine and fashion jewellery to designer watches and diamonds, we’ve been celebrating love stories for over 100 years and hope that anyone in Aberdeen lucky enough to share their name with the Duke and Duchess will be able to choose something beautiful they can treasure forever.”

One gift card will be available at Beaverbrooks Aberdeen and the store manager’s decision is final.

For more information and full terms and conditions, visit beaverbrooks.co.uk/kate-and-will