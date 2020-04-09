Aberdeen jeweller creates challenge to help charity

An Aberdeen jeweller has teamed up with the NHS to launch a gem of a competition for budding designers who find themselves stuck indoors.

Jamieson and Carry is the firm behind the Inspire Challenge, which aims to unlock the creativity of people in the north-east as they deal with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The contest is open to people of all ages and the new piece of jewellery they come up with has to be unique and inspirational to them.

The winning design will then be crafted in Jamieson and Carry’s in-house, state-of-the-art workshop once the shop on Union Street reopens.

All proceeds from the sale of the bespoke piece will then be donated to the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund.

Angus Carry, from the jewellers, said they have been inspired by the emergency services battling the Covid-19 pandemic and added the sky is the limit when it comes to designing the new piece.

He said: “We have been really inspired by the work of our frontline services and the people of the north-east during this challenging period.

“We wanted to create a fun and creative challenge for everyone to participate in while raising lots of money for a very deserving charity.

“There really are no limitations and you don’t have to be a skilled artist to enter. We are looking for a design that inspires our team with its creativity and passion.”

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager for the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, a charity which safeguards donations made by patients, families and users of health services, said: “We are very excited to be the charity partner of the Inspire Challenge. The challenge provides a welcome distraction in the current climate and an opportunity for friends and families to come together to create something special and unique.

“The support we receive from the community is a real inspiration to us all. All money raised from the challenge will go towards our Covid-19 response fund.”

Entries for the Inspire Challenge can include a range of different jewellery pieces – necklaces, pendants, earrings and rings.

No closing date has yet been set for the challenge, which is expected to run until at least the end of April. A closing date will be published on the Jamieson and Carry website later this month.

Full details can be found at bit.ly/34ilwH2

