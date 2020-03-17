Aberdeen Jazz Festival suspended and Arts Centre closed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Aberdeen Jazz Festival is suspending the rest of its programme for this week.

The popular event is rescheduling events and is the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis which has also seen the Tivoli Theatre and Aberdeen Arts Centre both announce they are closing their doors.

This comes after Aberdeen Performing Arts announced it was closing His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall and The Lemon Tree following the government’s advice on social distancing.

In an online announcement the jazz festival said: “This morning, in the light of government recommendations, venue and musician’s cancellations, and our own responsibilities to staff, musicians, audiences, and contractors, we have decided to reschedule the rest of the Festival, and will be discussing the logistics with musicians, venues, and production teams, and making an announcement as soon as possible about new dates.

“Once we are in a position to announce these dates, we will honour all ticket bookings for the rescheduled dates, and if ticket buyers are unable to attend on that date, we will arrange a refund.”

Meanwhile, the arts centre said they were closing their doors and cancelling all events from tomorrow for the foreseeable future.

In a statement it said: “We have made the decision to temporarily close our doors for the safety of all our audiences, staff, artists and amazing volunteers.

“A huge thank you for the ongoing messages and kind words of support we have received as we work to keep each other safe.

“As an independently run charity venue our local companies, audiences and supporters are invaluable and we’re very grateful for everyone’s community spirit at this difficult time.

“Thank you for your understanding at this busy time and we can’t wait to welcome you all back to Aberdeen Arts Centre very soon! Stay safe and keep smiling.”

The Tivoli Theatre announced its closure online.

A statement on its website said: “We are temporarily closing the Tivoli Theatre.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to close our venue but the safety of our staff, audiences and artists is our number one priority.

“We would like to thank you for your support during these unprecedented times.”

It ended, saying: “In the meantime, please stay safe and we look forward to welcoming you back.”

Both the arts centre and the Tivoli said patrons would be contacted regarding rescheduled dates or refunds.