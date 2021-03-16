Aberdeen Jazz Festival to return later this month – virtually

Tickets have gone on sale for a popular north-east musical event, which will return this month with a new virtual format.

The Aberdeen Jazz Festival will stream a number of pre-recorded performances from Thursday March 25 to Sunday March 28.

Four concerts have already been recorded at The Blue Lamp, with one more being recorded in New York.

Neil Gibbons, the festival’s artistic director, said: “The ones at The Blue Lamp have been recorded in a way so it’s as close to a live gig as it can be.