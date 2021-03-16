Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen Jazz Festival to return later this month – virtually

by Danica Ollerova
16/03/2021, 6:00 am
© Supplied by Colin BlackAberdeen Jazz Festival
The online festival will take place later this month. Pictures: Colin Black

Tickets have gone on sale for a popular north-east musical event, which will return this month with a new virtual format.

The Aberdeen Jazz Festival will stream a number of pre-recorded performances from Thursday March 25 to Sunday March 28.

Four concerts have already been recorded at The Blue Lamp, with one more being recorded in New York.

Neil Gibbons, the festival’s artistic director, said: “The ones at The Blue Lamp have been recorded in a way so it’s as close to a live gig as it can be.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register