Aberdeen Italian restaurant to shut after 34 years

An Italian restaurant in Aberdeen city centre has announced it is to shut.

Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta, on Union Terrace, will close on January 21 after 34 years serving the city.

A post on the restaurant’s social media confirmed the sad news, saying Carmine had “decided to hang up his apron and enjoy his retirement” after turning the “great age” of 80 last month.

The statement added: “It has been a great 34 years of trading and we cannot thank our customers enough for their continued custom and support over the years.

“It has truly been a pleasure and we have made some great friends for life!”

More than 100 fans of the restaurant took to Facebook to wish the owners well in their retirement.

One said: “Such sad news, end of an era. Thank you for your exceptional service and pasta over the many years we have frequented.”

Another said: “Sad to see you go, but a new chapter opens as one closes. Enjoy a long and happy retirement, will see you before you close.”