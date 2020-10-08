Aberdeen Irish bar ‘regrettably’ announces plans to shut for duration of new Covid-19 restrictions

O’Neill’s Irish pub in Aberdeen has announced it will close tomorrow following the latest restrictions placed on the hospitality sector.

The popular watering hole situated in on Back Wynd posted on social media that they would be closing for 16 days due to the “prohibition of alcohol sales in hospitality venues across Scotland.”

All bookings after 6pm on Friday, October 9 will be cancelled automatically until the pub can reopen.

The post on Facebook said: “Due to the Scottish government’s announcement yesterday on the Prohibition of Alcohol sales in hospitality venues across Scotland, we will regrettably be closed from 6pm this Friday 9th October until Monday 26th October.

“All bookings that fall within that timescale will be cancelled automatically. We look forward to welcoming you as soon as we are able.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

What restrictions are in place?

Introduced by the Scottish Government yesterday, hospitality premises will have to close indoors at 6pm with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said restaurants, bars and cafes would be banned from selling alcohol up to and including Sunday, October 25, with indoor venues told to close at 6pm.

Hotel restaurants will be allowed to operate indoors beyond 6pm but only for residents and without alcohol.

Hospitality businesses affected by these new measures will be able to access financial support from a £40m fund that is being set up by the Scottish Government.