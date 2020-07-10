Aberdeen International shortlisted for Airport of the Year at awards ceremony

Aberdeen International Airport has been shortlisted in four categories at the Scottish Transport Awards – including Scottish Airport of the Year.

The announcement follows the completion of the £20 million terminal transformation project – the largest development in the airport’s history, increasing its footprint by 50%.

It also comes at an uncertain time for the transport industry, as the country emerges from lockdown and companies face an anxious wait to see how quickly the public will return to its travel habits.

The award-winning Canine Crew, the result of a partnership between the airport and Canine Concern Scotland Trust, has been shortlisted in the Transport Team/Partnership of the Year.

The ‘therapets’ help to ease worries for people passing through the airport who may be nervous about taking off.

The airport is also up for the Excellence in Technology and Innovation category, for its Digital Twin project which creates a virtual baggage screening system, and the Excellence in Transport Accessibility category, for its assistance service programme AccessABZ.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “To be nominated across a broad spectrum of categories highlights the significant efforts that have been placed across our really diverse business, in ensuring that we constantly focus on enhancing the customer experience.

“We are delighted that the hard work of the AIA team, along with that of our partners has been recognised by the Scottish Transport Awards in no fewer than four categories.

“It is particularly pleasing to have been shortlisted during what continues to be a really challenging period for our airport as we respond to the impact of the pandemic.”

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced a series of health measures to provide a safe environment for staff and passengers as further services resume.

Passengers travelling through the airport must come prepared with their own facial coverings whilst all staff will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas, including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to observe safe physical distancing wherever possible.

The airport has also enhanced its cleaning regimes with a specific focus on the regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces.

The Scottish Transport Awards, supported by the Scottish Government, are now in their 18th year of celebrating the success of transport projects across the country.

Winners of the awards are scheduled to be announced in September.