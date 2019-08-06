Aberdeen International Comedy Festival teams up with mental health charity

Laughter may well prove to be the best medicine as a city comedy festival teams up with a mental health charity.

Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA) has been named the official charity of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival, which takes place between Thursday October 3 and Sunday October 13.

Audiences at the 11-day celebration of all things funny will be asked to dig deep and support MHA.

Experts say laughter can benefit mental health including making people happier and more optimistic, improving self-esteem, bringing people together and sharing positive experiences.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said they were “delighted” to be working with the charity in the autumn.

He said: “MHA carries out incredible work across Aberdeen and the wider north-east and we know it will be a cause close to many people’s hearts. The charity will have a presence across all of the shows during the festival and we’re sure we can count on the generosity of the public to help make a difference to such a worthy cause.”

Mental health is also a topic on the agenda for a number of comedians at the festival, including Ashley Storrie, who focuses on mental health and the ways she uses humour to overcome her pain.

Astrid Whyte, chief executive officer of Mental Health Aberdeen, said the partnership is the ideal opportunity for them to spread the word about their work.

She said: “When we laugh, our bodies release endorphins that help balance our mood and encourage positive thinking. Laughter in groups helps people to bond, creating and sharing positive social experiences, which in turn is important for mental health. With such a wide range of comedians, covering a range of topics, to suit all budgets, we would urge as many people as possible to support the festival.”