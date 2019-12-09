Aberdeen International Airport wins award for Therapets project

Aberdeen International Airport has been awarded a prestigious accolade.

The airport was presented the National Geographic Traveller’s Award for innovation for its therapy dogs project.

A partnership with Canine Concern Scotland Trust, it has been designed to reduce anxiety associated with travelling through interaction with the therapy dogs.

The gong was picked up by representatives of the firm at a ceremony in London.

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Being awarded for innovation from the readers of National Geographic Traveller is a huge honour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Some of the people and organisations being awarded at the ceremony last night are household names and iconic locations. Being mentioned in the same breath as some of them is a privilege itself.Our Therapets dogs are already much-loved by our regular passengers.

“But it’s great to see the work they – and of course their human colleagues – do recognised by such a prestigious globally-read travel magazine.”

It has now joined other globally recognised organisations and experiences such as the Eurostar, Emirates and the Tianmen Skywalk.