Airport bar, TGI Fridays and casino announce reopening plans for Aberdeen

An Aberdeen bar will reopen on Monday as coronavirus restrictions open up more of the country to travellers.

The Northern Lights Lounge opened in 2017 as part of the £20million transformation of Aberdeen International Airport, and staff are looking forward to welcoming diners back.

Several new measures – including QR-code menus and table service – have been rolled out to ensure physical distancing measures remain in place.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “Bringing back business safely remains a key priority and we are delighted to see our business partners reopening at our terminal.

“While it is critical that we re-emerge with strong connectivity it is also key that the passengers using our airport have access to as many of the facilities possible within the terminal and feel safe to do so.”

TGI Fridays has also announced it is reopening its Aberdeen Beach and Union Square restaurants for indoor dining from Monday – with some special offers to tempt customers in.

Anyone who missed their usual birthday cocktail, who is an existing member of the chain’s rewards app, can enjoy a belated tipple while guests who download the app for the first time can also get their hands on a free dessert.

Murray McLure, the chain’s regional director of operators for Scotland, said they were “thrilled” to be welcoming guests back for indoor dining for the first time in 2021.

Casino to reopen

Meanwhile, a casino chain has also announced it will be reopening its doors on May 17.

Grosvenor Casinos Aberdeen will reopen in line with government guidance along with over 50 other venues across the UK.

Igor Zydek, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen, said: “We have been working hard to put in place robust health and safety measures, and when we reopen in line with government guidance, we will deliver a fun yet safe experience all of our guests and team members to enjoy.”