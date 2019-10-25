Aberdeen International Airport evacuated after alarm raised

Aberdeen International Airport has been evacuated after a fire alarm sounded.

According to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, fire crews attended the airport responding to a fire alarm this evening.

Airport staff decided to evacuate the airport as a precaution.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.08pm today of a fire alarm sounding at Aberdeen International Airport.

“Two appliances, both from North Anderson Drive station, attended the airport and checked the alarm.

“They established the incident was a false alarm and left the airport at 6.30pm.”

It is not yet known when people will be let back into the airport.

The evacuation has not impacted on flight departures or arrivals.