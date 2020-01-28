Aberdeen International Airport donates £22,000 to local groups

Aberdeen International Airport has donated £22,000 from its Community Fund in the last year.

The Community Fund is open to groups, charities and organisations with links to education, the environment and economic regeneration.

During the last year, the airport has given a cash boost to more than 20 applicants, including the 30th Aberdeen Guides, VSA and Cyrenians.

Funding was also given to several north-east groups including Celebrate Aberdeen and Befriend a Child.

The Community Fund committee meets four times a year and the next deadline for applications is March 6.