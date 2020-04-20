Aberdeen intensive care patients benefit from comfort box scheme

Patients on a north-east hospital ward are the latest to benefit from the Comfort Boxes Appeal.

The containers, filled with a range of different items, usually go to NHS staff, but the team behind the campaign have now been giving out much-needed items to the intensive care ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Comfort boxes have been given to staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

However, the volunteers involved in the scheme have also handed out toiletry bags to intensive care patients.

Sheena Lonchay, the operational manager, said there has been no let-up for the volunteers involved with the comfort boxes campaign.

She said: “We have been busy making up toiletry bags for people in intensive care and actually handed over 100 of those to the staff at ARI.

“They were filled with shaving products, lip balm, tissues and other cleaning items.

“We actually had to go to the shops for more items to go in the bags and they’ve been passed on.”

Sheena said the comfort boxes team, which is based at the Fine Peace Cafe at Sheddocksley Baptist Church, will be busy this week with deliveries being made across the north-east.

Community nursing teams in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will be the latest to benefit from the project.

The boxes are for healthcare workers on the frontline against the coronavirus to easily use while they take a break.

Boxes are filled with snack bars, juice, shower gel, hand cream and face wipes, with donations coming from local businesses.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are both supporting the campaign, which is being fronted by NHS Grampian’s Endowment Fund.

Sheena said: “We are going to be visiting the community teams and making sure they have their comfort boxes too.

“We’ve made a lot of progress and we have plenty of stock for the staff.”

Last week, it emerged the campaign had taken in £12,000 in donations through support from the public.

Any companies looking to donate can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon during the week or contact nhgs.involve@nhs.net

Cash donations to support the delivery of comfort boxes can be made at https://bit.ly/2wMHYM