Aberdeen Inspired reveals vision to create ‘evolving’ city centre while helping businesses bounce back from Covid

Aberdeen city centre could be in line for £15million worth of investment if its business improvement district is retained.

Firms in an area stretching the length of Union Street and from John Street to Union Square will vote on the future of Aberdeen Inspired in June.

In preparation for the ballot, the organisation has launched its business plan for the 2021-2026 period.

The group expect to bring in £7.4 million in levies in that time and has set out how it plans to reinvest the money in the city centre – and how it plans to double it through sponsorship and other funding streams.

Vision celebrates city’s culture and character

Details on the city’s Covid-19 recovery are included, and outline a vision of an “evolving city centre that retains its character, heritage and accessibility but becomes richer in culture, innovation, sustainability and diversity”.

Further proposals include deep cleaning streets and developing cafe culture.

There are also plans to bring more “world-class” events to the city, and install floral displays and “parklets”, particularly in neglected areas.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “Following a year of unprecedented challenges for the UK high street and businesses of all sizes, our focus for the next few years is firmly on supporting our local businesses as we work together to recover and rebuild Aberdeen’s city centre.

“Our new business plan sets out how we intend to do this if we secure a successful vote in June. Aberdeen Inspired has been a vocal and united force in the city centre throughout the pandemic, supporting businesses and representing them in driving the city centre masterplan forward. Our voice will be needed more than ever as we embark on the road to recovery.

Recovery plan will ensure Aberdeen is an ‘attractive’ place to visit

“We want to continue Aberdeen Inspired’s programmes and activities, such as community hubs and festivals, which have already helped rejuvenate the city centre and will be vital in restoring city centre confidence.”

He added: “By leading the city centre’s recovery and encouraging initiatives that will deliver a truly differentiated offering, fit for the new post-Covid world, we will be at the forefront of reinvention and, ultimately, revival, ensuring that Aberdeen stands out as an attractive place to visit with a vibrant and appealing city centre that is rich in culture, retail and entertainment.”

Aberdeen Inspired has operated for the last 10 years and is funded through levies from businesses within the city centre.

It takes in more than £1million a year from around 800 business within the area.

The body is responsible for events in the city such as the Nuart street art festival.

Earlier this week councillors approved the new date for the businesses’ ballot which will now be held in June, after the original date of March was pushed back.