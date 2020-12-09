Watch: Aberdeen Inspired launches new Christmas video to help boost support for city retailers

A new campaign has been launched encouraging the public to support Aberdeen city centre businesses over the festive period.

A Love Aberdeen at Christmas video has been posted online as part of the appeal.

It is being delivered by Aberdeen Inspired in partnership with creative production agency Snap Digital.

Adrian Watson, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive said: “This has been a year unlike any other for us all. There has never been a time when we need to show our support for our city centre as much as we do now, which has been through so much.

“This video demonstrates how we can all make that difference, from having a cup of coffee in your favourite cafe to enjoying a meal in one of our many great hospitality venues, shopping for presents for those special people in our fantastic retail businesses or enjoying what our Aberdeen Christmas Market has to offer.

“The public can also show their support for the city centre by giving the gift of Aberdeen this Christmas through the Aberdeen Gift Card, which can now be used at more than 140 businesses, with more being added daily.”

The Aberdeen Gift Card is a prepaid Mastercard that can be used in the same way as a debit or credit card in shops, bars, hairdressers and beauticians, restaurants, hotels, cinemas and other venues throughout the city.

The scheme, spearheaded by Aberdeen Inspired and supported by Aberdeen City Council, is being introduced to encourage people to support businesses in the city.

More than 120 businesses across the Granite City and beyond have signed up to take part in the scheme as part of a drive to encourage shoppers to visit the high street and support local businesses.

It comes after recent figures revealed that the footfall in some of the city’s main thoroughfares, including Union Street and Bridge Street, had dropped by 66%.

Many local businesses struggled with having to close in the early days of lockdown, despite the financial support on offer, while others still running faced a lack of trade.

Adrian added: “There is a need for us to work together to back the city centre and help it through the ongoing recovery.

“Through this campaign, we want to invite people to do just that and show it some love this Christmas and all year round.”

The Aberdeen Gift Card can be bought at the Bon Accord Centre help desk and online at aberdeengiftcard.com