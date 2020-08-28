Aberdeen Inspired encourages north-east businesses to support Virtual Society Awards

A business chief says he hopes a large number of businesses enter this year’s Virtual Society Awards, because supporting and celebrating local is more important than ever.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson spoke about how vital it is to celebrate the city.

The city’s Business Improvement District picked up the North East Event of the Year accolade for organising Nuart Aberdeen at the inaugural Society Awards in 2019.

Developed in collaboration with Aberdeen Inspired and Aberdeen City Council, Nuart Aberdeen is the only street art festival in Scotland and one of the UK’s finest of its kind.

Adrian Watson said: “This was a real honour for Aberdeen Inspired.

“Working with Nuart in Stavanger, international and local artists and our many volunteers, Nuart Aberdeen is a festival unlike any other the north-east has ever seen, a true celebration partnership and creativity.

“Tens of thousands of people flock to our city each year to see the murals and installations created by Nuart Aberdeen and the festival has put Aberdeen on the world stage when it comes to street art.”

Mr Watson hopes a wide range of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire-based businesses will enter the awards which aim to support and celebrate firms as well as individuals who have risen to the current challenges and adapted the way they operate.

He said: “Businesses have faced huge challenges to simply survive over the past few months and entering the awards and celebrating all that is great about our city and region is now more important than ever.

“I’d encourage local businesses to get behind this year’s Virtual Society Awards to showcase all that is great about the north-east which undoubtedly boasts some of the best local talent, restaurants, venues, bars, hotels and attractions in the nation.”

The upcoming awards, which will take place online on Thursday November 12, celebrate the commitment of those working in the north-east’s food and drink, entertainment, tourism, interior, and fashion and beauty industries.

The entry deadline has been extended to Thursday September 3 to allow more dedicated and hard-working regional individuals and businesses to enter.

Click here for more information and to enter.

Contact Lesley Taylor on lesley.taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and carole.bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities