Aberdeen Inspired boss welcomes new venues to city centre

Aberdeen Inspired has welcomed a raft of new venues opening in the city centre.

Over the past week, Mac’s Pizzeria, The Esslemont, Melt 2 and Fit and Skin all opened their doors to the public.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said it has been “hugely positive” to have four new openings within days of each other, at what has been a “difficult time” for the city centre.

He added: “We all understand the current challenges to the high street and the need for us to work together to deliver on our aspirations.

“To a great extent, this is predicated on business confidence and investment on this scale which has been made by local operators is a great example and a real boost to the heart of Aberdeen city centre.”

Allan Henderson, director of McGinty’s Group, which opened The Esslemont and Mac’s Pizzeria in the former Esslemont & Macintosh on Union Street, said the project has been their “biggest to date”.

He added: “With two concepts in the one building, we are aiming to appeal to a wide audience while creating something new and exciting for the city, importantly helping to reinvigorate our main thoroughfare Union Street.”

Meanwhile, Mechelle Clark, director of cheese cafe Melt, which opened its second venue on the city’s Belmont Street on Saturday, said she that was “delighted” to open in such a “great area”.