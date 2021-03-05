Aberdeen Inspired asks to delay ballot process

North-east business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired has asked to postpone its statutory ballot process due to Covid-19.

BIDs are required to ballot members every five years in order to obtain a mandate to continue operating.

The process is due to begin on March 25, but that is likely to be delayed until May 13 after Aberdeen Inspired requested permission to push it back.

Eligible businesses – those within the BID footprint which pay an annual levy based on a rateable value of over £27,500 – have until June 24 to vote.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: “It is unfortunate that we are required to go to ballot this year when city centre businesses are being challenged like never before.

“A ballot this month would not only have been difficult to run but also an unnecessary distraction at this time of unprecedented circumstances for our levy-payers, many of whom are fighting for their very survival. Holding the ballot in May, while still not ideal, will be better timing as city centre businesses should be re-opening and market conditions improving.

“In acknowledging the current environment and thanks to prudent management of our budgets, we have been able to halve the levy for the current year which has been welcomed by levy payers. In addition, levy-payers will not pay for the 12 week extension period.

“We will shortly be publishing our business plan for the next five years which will demonstrate how we intend to help the city centre on the road to recovery through reinvention and revival.

“Aberdeen Inspired has remained a steadfastly vocal and unified force for the welfare and fortunes of our city centre and will be required more than ever as we embark on the road to recovery post-Covid.

“In addition to enhancing the city centre’s look and feel for the benefit of our levy payers, the BID supports hundreds of micro and small independent businesses who make up the diverse and vibrant city centre experience and employ hundreds of local people.”