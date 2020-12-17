Aberdeen picked for new initiative to support businesses

Aberdeen has been picked for a new initiative aimed at providing more funding and support to businesses.

The city is the only location in Scotland and one of just three across the UK to have been chosen to pilot Business in the Community (BITC), which will focus on the efforts of small and medium-sized businesses to recover from Covid-19.

Organisers have chosen Aberdeen because it has been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

It follows an online “responsible business” event held by Community Planning Aberdeen, which was attended by dozens of people from businesses across the city.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing, who is also chair of Community Planning Aberdeen, said: “BITC is a national business response network that links business resources to community need and we are delighted to have been chosen to be part of this pilot project as it will help to strengthen the already established partnership working between CPA and the business community.

“Despite the considerable economic challenges we face as a result of the pandemic and the downturn in the oil and gas sector Aberdeen is an innovative city which has ambitious net zero targets for 2030 and this has been a deciding factor in BITC’s decision to choose Aberdeen as the only Scottish representative in this pilot project.

“Now more than ever, partnership working is crucial for all of us in the public, private and third sector and I would encourage as many business as possible to get involved in the project so they can discover what practical support is available for their business or offer mentoring support to others.”

Businesses across Aberdeen which have between two and 250 employees are invited to get in touch for help with a range of issues, such as funding and human resources.

Alan Thornburrow, BITC’s Scotland Director said: “At Business in the Community we have a vibrant membership of hundreds of businesses, large and small, connected by the conviction that their success is inextricably linked to society’s prosperity.

“This project in Aberdeen will enable our network and partner organisations to support small businesses in and around Aberdeen that have been impacted by Covid-19 to innovate and thrive, and by extension support their communities to do the same.”

For more information, visit bitc.org.uk/smallbusiness-eoi or email cynthia.marks@bitc.org.uk