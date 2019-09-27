Aberdeen in Bloom winners announced at Beach Ballroom ceremony

The winners of this year’s Aberdeen in Bloom competition have been revealed.

The awards, now in their 44th year, were presented at a ceremony at the Beach Ballroom on Wednesday.

This year saw 68 entries from residents, businesses and schools across Aberdeen.

During the judging, entrants were assessed on their design, quality of horticultural features, floral displays and standards of maintenance.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett presented the awards to winners from each of the nine categories, decided after three weeks of judging between July 15 and August 2.

The Lord Provost said: “Well done not only to the winners but all the entrants as they play a huge part in making our city green and beautiful.

“We all can make a difference as individuals, schools, community groups or businesses to help with our city’s enviable reputation for excelling in Scottish and UK-wide bloom competitions over the decades.

“The winners all have blooming outstanding gardens and green areas and I congratulate them on their success.”

Some categories were also judged on their sustainable and biodiversity initiatives to conserve energy and encourage wildlife.

This year’s winners included Clan House and Airyhall School.

In the Schools Potato Competition category, Bramble Brae came out in top in the “greatest weight of crop” section, with Airyhall School scooping the “most attractive and unusual container” award.

Categories 1-3 cover garden displays which “add colour and interest to the street and surrounding area”.

Categories 4-9 cover non-residential gardens, including displays on industrial estates, flats, wildlife friendly gardens and allotments.

All the winners

Category 1 – Mr & Mrs Leslie & Mabel Yuill

Category 2 – John Innes

Category 3 – Terence Stott

Category 4 – Clan House, Moira Cameron

Category 5 – Dunbennan Road, George Penny

Category 6 – 19 Belmont Road, Alastair Gammack

Category 7 – Maureen Wright

Category 8 – Scott Robertson

Category 9 – Airyhall Primary School, Leigh Houston.

Winners of the overall categories