Aberdeen illustrators’ Bonnie Beasts books to go on show at exhibition

Two talented illustrators have created children’s books about mythical beasts which live in and around Aberdeen.

Shirin Karbor, 28, and Rachel Logan, 24, who both studied at Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Gray’s School of Art, are hosting an exhibition of work from their Bonnie Beasts series.

The pair were inspired by the Aberdeen Bestiary – a 12th Century illustrated manuscript at the University of Aberdeen – which includes a variety of real and fictional creatures.

They created the six characters in the books by mixing different features of the animals and monsters in the manuscript.

Each character – The Prickly Lion, The Vratch, The Fitsat, The Dinnaken, The Affa Kerfuffle and The Howker – has its own adventure set in Aberdeen.

The artists had responded to a call for submissions to Seventeen Gallery on Belmont Street, which is run by Aberdeen City Council. And now they are looking to raise funds to print a small run of the books for public sale.

The exhibition, which will run at the city centre gallery until December 21, will feature a number of prints from the books.

There will also be a limited copy of the books for the public to read plus an interactive area with a game and activity sheets, where both young and old can create their own Bonnie Beasts.

Shirin said: “We both studied communication design at RGU and found illustration was something we really enjoyed and were quite good at.

“When the opportunity came up, we got our heads together and tried to think about a nice local interest angle which would let us create something fun and full of characters – and that’s when the Aberdeen Bestiary sprang to mind.”

Rachel added: “We thought this type of book and exhibition would really grab the attention of both children and adults, because the books are based around very familiar locations in the city.”