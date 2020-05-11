Aberdeen ice hockey team pull out on skates for the NHS

An Aberdeen ice hockey team have pulled on their skates to raise cash for the NHS.

Aberdeen Lynx’s home rink at the Linx ice arena has been closed because of the coronavirus crisis so they have turned to fundraising to keep spirits up.

The club members decided to skate 500 miles on their rollerblades to raise cash for NHS Charities Together.

Everyone involved logged their miles and they soon made their target and ended up raising more than £1,000.

#skate 500 Update!We're delighted to announce that Murrayfield Junior Ice Hockey Club Edinburgh have completed the… Posted by Aberdeen Lynx Ice Hockey Team on Sunday, 10 May 2020

Susan Strachan from the club said they smashed their initial target.

She said: “The Proclaimers said they would walk 500 miles but Aberdeen Lynx decided we could skate 500 on rollerblades.

“We set the target of 500 miles and to raise £500 for NHS Charities together. All age groups in the club took part from our youngest learn to play members, coaches and the SNL teamed logged the miles we skated daily.

“We smashed our target in nine days and have raised £1,087.81 including gift aid.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day