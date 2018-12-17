Aberdeen ice hockey fans take part in annual teddy bear toss

It might have been raining cats and dogs on Saturday night – but it was also raining teddy bears thanks to kind-hearted Aberdeen hockey fans.

Aberdeen Lynx held a teddy throw for its Christmas Appeal at the latest game against Murrayfield Racers in the Linx Ice Arena.

After the first period, big-hearted hockey fans threw the donations of cuddly teddy bears on to the ice to be collected by club volunteers.

Hundreds of the stuffed animals were thrown from the stands which will be donated to charity partners Charlie House, Me Too and DEBRA Scotland.

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

Kind-hearted supporters also donated food and toiletries at the game as part of the club’s Christmas Appeal that is organised in connection with Original 106.

Martin Hill, chairman of Aberdeen Lynx Ice Hockey Club said: “The generosity of our supporters will never cease to amaze me.

“We have asked a lot of them charity-wise this season, with our shirt auction for Charlie House and a collection for friends of Anchor in memory of one of our best loved supporters, Carol Reid.

“But every time they have stepped up to the mark and last night was no exception, with almost 20 festive sacks of toys collected and a great amount of food for the Original 106 and CFINE.”