Aberdeen ice cream shop to move to order system

An Aberdeen ice cream shop is changing the way it works – moving to an order system.

Mackie’s 19.2 in Marischal Square will change to operate on a delivery and pick up order basis only from Saturday.

The parlour will remain open for orders from noon until 10pm.

A statement from the firm said: “We are trying to adapt to the current coronavirus situation in which the health, wellbeing and safety of you and our employees is more important than ever.

“With that top of our mind, we are sad to have to close our doors yet we will try to continue to offer a little happiness – but only by delivery or self-collect orders.”

Customers also have the option of home delivery through Deliveroo.

For pick up orders, they can be made on the SWOOPOS app or by calling 01224 518252. They can then be picked up from the parlour door.